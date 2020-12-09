2 arrested for importing drugs via courier service

NEW DELHI

09 December 2020 00:18 IST

Accused procured it through dark web

Two men were arrested for allegedly importing contraband from USA through international courier service and supplying it in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Avinash Jain, a resident of Inder Puri, and Shashank Gupta, a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said.

Information was received that some persons were involved in illegal import of marijuana and other contraband from USA by using ‘dark web’ through courier service and supplying it to various parts in Delhi and NCR, a senior police officer said.

“Police received a tip-off and laid a trap at Vasant Kunj. The accused were apprehended while they were going to deliver marijuana in their car,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

Contraband recovered

During the search, 450 gm of imported weed, 100 gm toffee containing tetrahydrocannabinol and 50 gm malana cream charas was recovered from their possession, he said.

Jain had disclosed that he had been consuming marijuana since the last two years. He was procuring it from one Khanna of Chhattarpur. As it was expensive to purchase from the broker, he learnt the process of importing marijuana from USA and started procuring it through ‘dark web’, police said.

The payments were made in advance through crypto currency, mainly Bitcoin. Once the payment was done, the parcel was dispatched through courier service, police said.