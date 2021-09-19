2 arrested for duping women in ‘friendship gift scam’

NEW DELHI

19 September 2021 01:37 IST

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running a friendship scam wherein they duped innocent women on the pretext of sending them gifts from abroad and asked them to pay Customs clearance, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Damodar, resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and his accomplice Rehmat Khan.

The police said the matter came to light on August 24 when a woman, a resident of Rani Bagh, approached them and stated that she befriended one Jeams, who claimed to be from the U.K., on Instagram. He asked her to pay his agent ₹60,000 on the pretext of sending gifts to her. He claimed the amount was required for Customs clearance. However, even when she paid the sum, no goods were ever sent to her, the police said.

It was found that the money had gone to a bank account but the address attached to it was fake. With the help of technical and human surveillance, the police arrested the accused. It was revealed that the accused would lure women on social media by posing as men from foreign countries and then promise to send a gift even if the women denied.

A few days later, another member of the team pose as Customs official and inform the victim that a gift has been received. The accused would then “break” it to the victim that he has sent money along with a gift and she would get the money once she pays Customs clearance.

The police said that the bank account in this case had transactions worth ₹31 lakh since July 21. “The said account was also involved in a case of Kerala and on the request of Kerala Police, the same has been barred from further transactions,” Mr. Singh said, adding that two members of the gang are absconding.