2 arrested for creating fake online profiles of woman

New Delhi

22 October 2020 00:35 IST

Accused harassed victim by sending obscene posts and videos to her contacts

A 24-year-old man and his friend were arrested from Greater Noida for allegedly harassing a woman by creating her fake profiles on social media and sending obscene messages to her contacts, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Deshbandhu Singh, a resident of Kannauj in U.P., and his friend Gajender Singh, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The woman, who works as a help, lodged a complaint at CR Park police station. In her complaint, she alleged that someone has created many fake profiles of her on social media and was sending obscene posts and videos with her phone number to her contacts and harassing her. The accused also made calls to her and threatened her, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police sought details from the service provider to know the information of the alleged profiles. After receiving the information, it was found that the alleged mobile numbers were being used by Deshbandhu and his friend Gajender, the officer said.

“On the basis of technical surveillance, the accused were apprehended from Greater Noida on Monday,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, Deshbandhu said that he had fallen in love with the woman at his previous work place in Delhi, where she also used to work as an assistant. However, the woman never liked him, the DCP said.

Later, he made 8 to 10 fake Facebook profiles of her. He also put her mobile no on these fake profiles and messenger as well as on adult chat sites, the DCP said. He used to send obscene posts and messages to the contacts of the complainant to harass and defame her, police said.

Both the mobile phones used for creating fake profiles have been recovered, the police added.