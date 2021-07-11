2 apprehended in Dwarka hostage-robbery case

NEW DELHI

11 July 2021 00:22 IST

The Delhi police have apprehended two persons in connection with the robbery at Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on July 7 wherein the accused had held family members hostage before decamping with cash and jewellery.

A senior police officer confirmed that two persons have been apprehended but refused to divulge further details for the purpose of further investigation.

On July 7, four armed and masked robbers entered victim Vinod’s house where his wife Seema, mother Savitri Devi, two minor children and a relative Sachin were present. The accused entered the house posing as electrician and then overpowered the family members. They also held Sachin hostage after tying his hands and threatening Ms. Seema to share the locker code.

Advertising

Advertising