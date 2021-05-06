2 ambulance drivers held for fleecing

In separate incidents on Wednesday, the police arrested two ambulance drivers for allegedly charging exorbitant rates to shift COVID patients from home to hospitals.

In the first incident, Chirag Goyal (42), who charged ₹10,000 for 20 km, was arrested from south-east Delhi, said the police.

According Deputy Commissioner of Police (South- East) R.P. Meena, on May 4, a man told the patrolling staff that an ambulance driver was demanding ₹10,000 for shifting a COVID patient from Luv Kush Chowk in Jaitpur to AIIMS hospital.

“The police team apprehended the ambulance driver from the spot. He was also not wearing PPE kit and other safety equipment while driving the ambulance, as per the guidelines. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered,” said the DCP.

Quick buck

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he wanted to earn quick money in a short frame of time. So he started overcharging needy people,” said the DCP.

In another incident, the police nabbed a 31-year-old ambulance driver in north-west Delhi for charging exorbitant rates. “On May 3, when a police patrolling team was near Deep Chand Bhandu Hospital, an information was received that an ambulance driver was involved in overcharging COVID patients by demanding exorbitant fare,” said Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional DCP, (North-West)

“The facts of the information was verified when the driver gave a receipt of ₹6,000 for transporting COVID patient from Deep Chand Bhandu Hospital to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Thus,he was found overcharging patients. He was charging ₹6,000 for a distance of only five km,” said the additional DCP.

“A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC at Bharat Nagar police station and the accused arrested,” he added.