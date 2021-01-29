199 new virus cases; 8,244 vaccinated in Delhi

With the number of vaccination sites being increased, 8,244 healthcare workers took COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Thursday, which is the highest single-day count till now, the Delhi government spokesperson said. Also, there were 15 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) on Thursday.

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday was 77.7% of the daily target of 10,600. This was less than 80.8% on Wednesday and 91.5% on Monday.

The number of vaccination sites were increased to 106 on Thursday from 81 earlier. With a target of 100 healthcare workers each at each site, the total target has increased to 10,600 from 8,100. The Delhi government also plans to increase the number of vaccination sites to 1,000 in a phased manner.

Delhi uses both vaccines for COVID-19, Covaxin and Covishield, from the first day. Of the 15 AEFI, 14 are from using Covishield and one is from Covaxin.

The city is currently inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with the government and it is voluntary. The vaccination happens four days a week and will now resume on Saturday.

Delhi, meanwhile, reported 199 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,34,524, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Thursday. With nine more deaths, the total number of fatalities here now stands at 10,829. A total of 57,993 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,22,114 people have recovered and there are 1,575 active cases in the city at present.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.34% on Thursday and the overall positivity till now is 6.01%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 8,729 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 91.8% beds were vacant.

There were only 645 people under home isolation and 711 in hospitals, the bulletin stated.

Also, there were 1,363 containment zones in the city as of Thursday.