1984 riots: Supreme Court issues notice to Sajjan Kumar

Noting that it is “high time” the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases are tried and completed, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on challenge by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against the grant of anticipatory bail to him by the Delhi High Court.

Observation of Bench

“He should cooperate...It is high time the cases are tried and adjudicated upon,” Justice A.K. Sikri, heading a Bench also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, orally observed in court.

The Bench noted that the cases involving Mr. Kumar was over three-decade-old.

The court also expressed puzzlement over why the High Court spent 250 pages to write the order granting him anticipatory bail.

Reply sought

The Bench asked Mr. Kumar to file his reply to the notice in two weeks.

The SIT, which is investigating the riots cases, had moved the apex court against the February-22 order of the High Court.

In December 2016, a trial court had granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Kumar in two cases related to the killing of three Sikhs during the riots, which occurred after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

‘New witnesses’

During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh told the Bench that new witnesses have surfaced in the case.

The SIT, set up by the Centre in 2015 to investigate the riots cases, has charged Mr. Kumar with murder, attempt to murder and rioting on the basis of complaints by Harvinder Singh, one of the victims.