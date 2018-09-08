1984 riots: CBI’s reply sought

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the CBI’s response on a bail plea of a convict serving life sentence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The plea by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar came up before a Bench, which listed it for hearing on September 11.

Khokhar has sought relief saying he should be granted regular bail till pendency of appeals is filed against the trial court’s verdict in the case.

Khokhar has been lodged in Tihar jail here since his conviction by a trial court in May 2013. Khokhar, a retired naval officer, Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty in a case relating to the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

They had challenged their conviction and the award of life sentence by the trial court.