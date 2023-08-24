HamberMenu
1984 riots case: court calls Sajjan Kumar ‘principal abettor’

August 24, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The court said Sajjan Kumar was part of a mob that set a gurdwara afire.

The court said Sajjan Kumar was part of a mob that set a gurdwara afire. | Photo Credit: File photo

A court here called former MP Sajjan Kumar the “principal abettor” in a case involving the burning of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while framing charges against him.

However, the court discharged him of the offence of murder in a separate incident of violence, which left two persons dead outside the Congress office in Uttam Nagar on November 2.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal said prima facie the oral and documentary evidence placed on record was sufficient to hold that a mob consisting of hundreds of people had gathered with sticks, iron rods, bricks and stones near the Sikh shrine in Gulab Bagh, Nawada, on November 1, 1984.

‘Part of the mob’

“Accused Sajjan Kumar was also a part of the said mob, and the common object of the said mob was to put the gurdwara on fire and to burn and loot the articles lying therein,” the Judge said.

The court said the mob wanted to “burn and destroy the houses of Sikhs situated in the locality, damage, destroy or loot their articles or property, and kill the Sikhs residing in that locality”.

The Judge noted that Mr. Kumar instigated other persons in the mob. It said a prima facie case was made out against the former Congress leader under various IPC sections, including those pertaining to rioting, defilement of a place of worship, attempt to murder, dacoity, and causing grievous hurt.

It ordered that a charge for the offence of abetment defined under Section 107 of the IPC be framed against Mr. Kumar as he was present at the crime scene.

