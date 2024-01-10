1984 anti-Sikh riots: Tytler instigated mob at Pul Bangash, CBI tells court

January 10, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

Jagdish Tytler instigated a mob at Pul Bangash during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the national capital following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in its final arguments on the framing of charges against the Congress leader in the case.

The Central probe agency presented before Special Judge Rakesh Sayal statements of four eyewitnesses, who testified that Mr. Tytler was at the spot where three persons were killed during the riots. The agency has booked the leader on the charges of rioting and murder, among others.

“Evidence came on record that on the date of the incident, Mr. Tytler — the then Member of Parliament from Delhi — had instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurdwara Pul Bangash, which resulted in the burning of the religious site,” the CBI said.

“The mob also burned to death three persons, namely Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh, followed by looting and burning of shops,” the CBI submitted.

The counsel for Mr. Tytler sought time to argue on the point of framing of charges. The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 22.

The chargesheet in this case was filed in 2023, almost 39 years after the incident.

The Centre had set up the Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry in 2000 to investigate the communal violence. After considering its report, the Union Home Ministry had directed the CBI to investigate the case against Mr. Tytler. The CBI had registered the case against him on November 22, 2005. It had given a clean chit to Mr. Tytler but had to re-open the case following a court order in 2015.