ADVERTISEMENT

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

August 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

A court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5 after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

PTI

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in a case related to Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The application was moved before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who issued notice to the CBI and directed it to file its response by August 2, when the court is likely to hear the matter.

A court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5 after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

The CBI had on May 20 filed the charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI alleged that Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US