ADVERTISEMENT

1984 anti-Sikh riots case | Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

August 04, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Special Judge Vikas Dhull also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on August 4 granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

ALSO READ
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court gives CBI five days to submit forensic result regarding Tytler's voice samples

Special Judge Vikas Dhull granted the anticipatory bail on Tytler furnishing a bond of ₹1 lakh. He also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

The CBI had filed chargesheet against Tytler on May 20. The ACMM court took cognisance of the same and summoned Tytler.

The case relates to death of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh — and setting fire to a Gurudwara in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984. a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(with PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US