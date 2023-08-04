1984 anti-Sikh riots case | Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

August 04, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on August 4 granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull granted the anticipatory bail on Tytler furnishing a bond of ₹1 lakh. He also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

The CBI had filed chargesheet against Tytler on May 20. The ACMM court took cognisance of the same and summoned Tytler.

The case relates to death of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh — and setting fire to a Gurudwara in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984. a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

(with PTI inputs)