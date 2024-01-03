ADVERTISEMENT

19.5% of vehicles sold in Delhi last month were electric

January 03, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

This proportion was the highest among all States, says Delhi Transport Minister

The Hindu Bureau

In the past few years, the Delhi government has been pushing environment-friendly commute options. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said that 19.5% of the total automobiles sold last month in Delhi were electric vehicles (EVs), the highest-ever proportion among all States in 2023.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a graphic showing the growth in the share of EVs among total vehicles registered in the Capital, the Minister said, “Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric.”

In the past few years, the Delhi government has been pushing environment-friendly commute options through various schemes, such the Delhi Motor Vehicles Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider policy, Premium Bus Aggregator policy, and the existing Electric Vehicle Policy.

