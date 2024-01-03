GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

19.5% of vehicles sold in Delhi last month were electric

This proportion was the highest among all States, says Delhi Transport Minister

January 03, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
In the past few years, the Delhi government has been pushing environment-friendly commute options.

In the past few years, the Delhi government has been pushing environment-friendly commute options. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said that 19.5% of the total automobiles sold last month in Delhi were electric vehicles (EVs), the highest-ever proportion among all States in 2023.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a graphic showing the growth in the share of EVs among total vehicles registered in the Capital, the Minister said, “Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric.”

In the past few years, the Delhi government has been pushing environment-friendly commute options through various schemes, such the Delhi Motor Vehicles Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider policy, Premium Bus Aggregator policy, and the existing Electric Vehicle Policy.

Related Topics

Delhi / road transport / automobile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.