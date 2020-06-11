191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gurugram

Six persons, including a Haryana police inspector, died due to COVID-19 in Gurugram on Thursday, taking the death toll to 19. Besides, 191 new cases have been reported in the district taking the total number of infected patients to 2,737.

Haryana has recorded 64 deaths so far.

Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, Virender Yadav, said Inspector Pradeep Dagar was under treatment at Artemis Hospital and was a heart patient. The 58-year-old man died on Thursday, said Mr. Yadav, adding that the death would be audited to know the exact cause. Gurugram has seen a sudden spurt in cases since May 26 and the total number of active cases in the district is 1,858, which is more than half the total number of 3,644 active cases in Haryana.

Faridabad too recorded four deaths on Thursday taking the toll to 22. However, the district has only 601 active cases. It recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative number to 929.

Yamunanagar with 36 patients has the lowest number of cases in Haryana. Jhajjar has the lowest number of 17 active cases.

As per the State health bulletin, 47 patients are critical, including 13 on ventilator support.