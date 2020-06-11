Delhi

191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gurugram

Death toll rises to 19 in district

Six persons, including a Haryana police inspector, died due to COVID-19 in Gurugram on Thursday, taking the death toll to 19. Besides, 191 new cases have been reported in the district taking the total number of infected patients to 2,737.

Haryana has recorded 64 deaths so far.

Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, Virender Yadav, said Inspector Pradeep Dagar was under treatment at Artemis Hospital and was a heart patient. The 58-year-old man died on Thursday, said Mr. Yadav, adding that the death would be audited to know the exact cause. Gurugram has seen a sudden spurt in cases since May 26 and the total number of active cases in the district is 1,858, which is more than half the total number of 3,644 active cases in Haryana.

Faridabad too recorded four deaths on Thursday taking the toll to 22. However, the district has only 601 active cases. It recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative number to 929.

Yamunanagar with 36 patients has the lowest number of cases in Haryana. Jhajjar has the lowest number of 17 active cases.

As per the State health bulletin, 47 patients are critical, including 13 on ventilator support.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:47:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/191-new-covid-19-cases-reported-in-gurugram/article31808026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY