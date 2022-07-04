19-year-old sharpshooter among two arrested for killing Moose Wala

Delhi Police Special CP, HGS Dhaliwal addresses a press conference regarding the arrest of Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani, accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, in New Delhi, on July 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 04, 2022 22:04 IST

The police arrested the accused based on an information about their movement

More than a month after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two more gang members, including a 19-year-old sharpshooter, an officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ankit alias Chhota, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. According to Special CP(Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal, Ankit is ambidextrous and fired on Mr. Moosewala with two pistols. "He was the closest to Sidhu Moosewala's vehicle while firing and is a close aide of the main shooters, Priyavrat and hails from the same region as him," Mr. Dhaliwal said.

Police said that after killing Moosewala, Ankit kept changing his hideouts in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi. "He is involved in two previous incidents of firing in April this year which was carried out on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi," Mr. Dhalewal said. According to sources, Ankit used to work at a private company in Haryana's Sirsa before joining the gang.

"He was the youngest in the team of sharpshooters and was a Class 9 dropout. He had joined the gang only two months ago and was involved in two previous incidents of firing, one of which was intended to extort money from a realtor in Ganganagar in Rajasthan," a senior police officer said. Police said that the accused persons changed as many as 35 locations after the killing

The another accused who has arrested is Sachin Bhiwani (25). Bhiwani is also a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and gave shelter to Mr. Moosewala's shooters. "He has a his own nexus across Haryana, Rajasthan and bordering areas of Punjab," police said.

"Immediately after the murder, Bhiwani had provided shelter to the module of four shooters and helped them escape to Haryana, Rajasthan and other States and provided them shelter there," police said. A police source said that Bhiwani was the "right-hand" of Bishnoi and used to work closely with the latter on important operations.

Mr. Dhaliwal said that he is also wanted in a recent extortion case in Churu, Rajasthan, which was also carried out by him on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra alliance this year.

"... Sachin Bhiwani had become the synonym of terror in Haryana and bordering areas of Punjab as he was engaged in the criminal activities on ground on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi. Criminal cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and abduction are registered against him," police said.

Police said that they got a tip-off on Sunday that two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang coming to ISBT in the national capital for "executing a heinous crime". Subsequently, a trap was laid and they were nabbed by the police team deployed.

On May 29, the Punjabi singer was shot dead allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnnoi gang in Punjab's Mansa district. On June 19, the Special Cell had arrested sharpshooters Priyavrat, Kashish and Keshav, who on interrogation revealed the involvement of other accused persons.