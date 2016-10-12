19-year-old married woman sets herself ablaze

In a suspected case of dowry death, a 19-year-old woman set herself ablaze in front of her brother in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, the police said on Tuesday.

Died on the spot

The incident took place on October 8, when the victim Mamata’s brother was visiting her.

She allegedly went to the kitchen, poured petrol and set herself afire, they said, adding that she died on the spot.

A case was registered against the victim’s husband, Rahul, following a complaint by the woman's family members.

Husband arrested

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) inquiry was carried out in the incident and Rahul was arrested on October 9, the police said.

Mamata and Rahul were staying in a rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area.

