ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old man stabbed to death in Bawana

March 03, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in north-west Delhi’s Bawana, the police said on Thursday. The police received information from Maharshi Valmiki Hospital around 8.30 pm on Tuesday that a man who had been brought there with stab wounds was declared dead, DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said. The victim had sustained multiple injuries on his neck, chest and legs.

The deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of Bawana. He used to work in a cosmetics factory at Sector 4, DSIIDC Bawana, the DCP said.

According to the police, CCTV footage recovered from the spot showed that around 8.15 pm, someone came to meet Karan at his factory. The foreman went inside to call Karan and the victim was seen exiting the factory. After a few minutes, there was chaos and Karan was stabbed, the DCP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer said that three persons have been identified and investigation is under way, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US