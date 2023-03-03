19-year-old man stabbed to death in Bawana

March 03, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

A 19-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in north-west Delhi’s Bawana, the police said on Thursday. The police received information from Maharshi Valmiki Hospital around 8.30 pm on Tuesday that a man who had been brought there with stab wounds was declared dead, DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said. The victim had sustained multiple injuries on his neck, chest and legs.

The deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of Bawana. He used to work in a cosmetics factory at Sector 4, DSIIDC Bawana, the DCP said.

According to the police, CCTV footage recovered from the spot showed that around 8.15 pm, someone came to meet Karan at his factory. The foreman went inside to call Karan and the victim was seen exiting the factory. After a few minutes, there was chaos and Karan was stabbed, the DCP said.

An officer said that three persons have been identified and investigation is under way, the police added.