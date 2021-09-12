19 colleges approved under ‘Vidya Vistar’

Deliberation on NEP under way

At the 99th Foundation Day of Delhi University (DU) held on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi said that as part of the varsity’s outreach programme, 19 colleges and five departments had been approved under the Vidya Vistar scheme to establish academic linkages with 33 colleges in remote areas across the country.

The foundation day which falls on May 1, could not be held earlier due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Global standards

Stating that the university had sustained “the highest global standards and best practices in higher education,” Mr. Joshi added that “active deliberations” were currently under way to prepare a detailed framework for the implementation of the National Education Policy from the next academic session.

“The university is considering engaging International Adjunct Faculty in its various departments. This proposal is with the view to tap external talent and their specialised knowledge, expertise and experience to add significant value to the teaching-learning process, research activities as well as in the overall development of the university and contribute to its internationalisation,” Mr. Joshi said.

Revived giving grants

Stressing on the importance of research at the university, Mr. Joshi said, “In order to provide impetus to research, the university has revived giving grants to teachers. As many as 250 applications were received for the Institute of Eminence research grants and about 165 research proposals have been sanctioned for a total grant of about ₹5.5 crore.”

At the event, 29 teaching and non-teaching, retired and in-service staff were conferred awards under various categories.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Secretary Higher Education Amit Khare, former Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi and film-maker Imtiaz Ali were some of the distinguished alumni who were honoured at the event.