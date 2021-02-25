‘19 arrested so far in R-Day violence case’

New Delhi

25 February 2021

Fifty persons also detained, says ASG

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that at least 19 persons have been arrested and 25 FIRs registered in connection with the Republic Day violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in protest against the three new contentious farm laws.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said that as many as 50 people have been detained and investigation is under way in the case. The ASG said adequate security personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort for its safety and security.

The ASG’s submission came while hearing a petition which has sought removal of protesters, alleging that they are squatting under the garb of farmers’ agitation. A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought to know whether any similar matter has been already filed or was pending before or disposed off by the Supreme Court.

Delhi resident Dhananjai Jain has also sought direction to the Centre to put adequate paramilitary forces to protect important monuments and to ensure safety of life and property in Delhi and restore feeling of confidence and security among them.