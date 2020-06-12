1,877 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi; deaths cross 1,000 mark

The Capital witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 1,877 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 34,687, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 101 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number to 1,085. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 12,731 people have recovered and there are 20,871 active cases. A total of 2,71,516 tests have been done so far in the city and 16,241 COVID-19 positive people are under home quarantine.

Over 2,000 beds ordered

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 2,015 more beds have been ordered to be made available for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals on Tuesday and they will be ready in the “next two to three days”.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said by July 31, 1.5 lakh beds will be needed if the patients from outside come to Delhi. Mr. Jain said the government was working to convert banquet halls, community halls and stadiums for COVID-19 treatment and stressed on the fact that about 50% of the beds are vacant here as on Thursday.

Currently, out of the total 9,444 beds available in COVID-19 treatment facilities, 4,348 are vacant, according to the bulletin. The government also ordered all COVID-19 healthcare facilities to follow “Revised Discharge Policy for COVID-19” as issued by the Centre. Under the policy, only severe cases, including HIV patients, transplant recipients, and malignancy, need to be tested negative for COVID-19 before discharging.

The Delhi Medical Association on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, and other hospitals and dispensaries under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation not receiving salaries for the past three months and sought immediate intervention. There are 244 containment zones here, a list released by government stated.