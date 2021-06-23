1,825 workers get ₹10K each as COVID relief

New Delhi

23 June 2021 23:18 IST

The Delhi government has granted ₹10,000 each to 1,825 construction workers, authorities said. The government has already distributed ₹5,000 each to over two lakh workers.

“I urge all construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to avail benefits of welfare schemes. Delhi government has already disbursed ₹5,000 each to 2,17,039 construction workers as COVID relief disbursement this year,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

