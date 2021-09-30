Delhi

18,000 samples collected so far for sixth serological survey

About 18,000 random blood samples have been collected so far as part of the sixth serological survey and the exercise is expected to be completed by Tuesday. The result of the survey is likely to be announced by October 15, officials said.

Last week, the Delhi government had started the sixth serological survey to assess the percentage of population having antibodies against COVID-19, either through natural infection or vaccination.

The government aims to collect 28,000 random blood samples from all the 272 wards for the survey. “In most districts, sample collection will be completed by Saturday. In one or two districts it will take till Tuesday. It will take about two weeks more after it for results to be out,” an official said.

41 fresh cases

Meanwhile, the city reported no new COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours and the toll stood at 25,087, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. Forty-one new cases were reported over 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,38,821. A total of 71,983 tests were conducted, with a test positivity rate of 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,13,342 have recovered, leaving only 392 active cases.

Also, the COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city, as on Wednesday morning, would last for four days, as per another bulletin.


