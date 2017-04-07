18-year-old stabbed in Mangolpuri

A minor argument at a jagran led to an 18-year-old boy being stabbed to death in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri early on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

Stabbed 10 times

The victim was stabbed 10 times, the police said.

The deceased, Arjun, was rushed to the anjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, but had to be shifted to Jaipur Golden Hospital because of the ongoing doctors’ strike. He was declared brought dead at the second hospital.

Family contacted

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M.N Tiwari said a PCR call was received around 2.30 a.m. about a youth being attacked at a jagran.

The police team that reached the venue in Mangolpuri’s U Block found Arjun lying in a pool of blood.

The police soon traced Arjun’s family, who told them that he had left home to attend the jagran in the neighbourhood. It was here that he was confronted by Sahil, a neighbour.

History of confrontation

The accused and the victim have had a history of confrontation. Sahil, said the police, was more aggressive of the two and had harmed others in the area as well.

“As the argument heated up, Sahil took out a sharp weapon and stabbed the youth multiple times. He then fled the spot,” said a senior police officer.

A case of murder has been registered at the Mangolpuri police station.

Sahil, who was arrested soon after, has reportedly confessed to his role in the murder.