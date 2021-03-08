18-year-old labourer dies after falling from building

An 18-year-old labourer died and another was injured after they fell from the third floor of an under construction building in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Sunday.

The two were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Saturday, they said.

Inderjeet (18) and Santosh (22) were working as labourers at the under construction building site where the accident took place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, adding that the duo hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Another injured

The duo fell off the balcony of the third floor of the building, which is under con struction. While Inderjeet died on the spot, Santosh was shifted to a hospital, the DCP said.

The accident site has been inspected by the crime team and further factors are being verified, Mr. Thakur added.