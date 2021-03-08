18-year-old labourer dies after falling from building

An 18-year-old labourer died and another was injured after they fell from the third floor of an under construction building in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Sunday.
The two were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Saturday, they said.
Inderjeet (18) and Santosh (22) were working as labourers at the under construction building site where the accident took place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, adding that the duo hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Another injured
The duo fell off the balcony of the third floor of the building, which is under con struction. While Inderjeet died on the spot, Santosh was shifted to a hospital, the DCP said.
The accident site has been inspected by the crime team and further factors are being verified, Mr. Thakur added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath