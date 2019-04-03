18-year-old boy killed by manjha

NEW DELHI

He was on his two-wheeler when the incident happened

An 18-year-old boy died after a kite string (manjha) slit his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Monday afternoon, the police said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

The victim identified as Ravi, resident of Yograj Colony who worked at a factory in Anand Parbat, was on his way to Dheerpur when the incident happened. Ravi’s father Ram Kishore (45), a street vendor, said that around 2 p.m., he asked his son to bring dry leaves for the cooler, with the scorching summers approaching. “He was on his way when his neck got stuck in the kite string. He fell from the bike and was taken to a hospital by the police,” the father said.

Kishore was informed by his former neighbours in Dheerpur about the incident. “We used to stay there [Dheerpur] before. The bike documents had the previous address. Thus, the police reached there. Our former neighbours gave them our current address. The neighbours then came and told us about the incident,” he said.

Ravi was taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead. “The crime team was called to the spot who inspected it and collected exhibits. A kite string was found there,” the officer said.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. “The accused has not been identified yet but teams are working on it,” the officer said adding that his post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family for the last rites.

Ravi is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister. The family said that they were planning to get him married soon.