18 SDMC parking sites to get e-charging stations

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Wednesday to set up electric public vehicle charging points at 18 parking sites, it said.

Following a feasibility survey of about 113 parking sites, up to 75 were identified for installation of charging points.

In the first phase, these points will be installed at Aurobindo Place Market, Safdarjung Enclave, GK-1 N Block Market, GK-1 R Block Market, Sukhda Hospital, Hauz Khas Village, Malviya Nagar main market, Max Hospital (Saket), PVR Priya (Vasant Vihar), SDA Rose Garden, Siri Fort Auditorium, H-block Market, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Living Style Mall (Jasola), BSES and another site at Nehru Place, Janakpuri District Center, Dwarka Sector-6 market and at Dwarka Sector-12 metro station.

Depending on the success of the initiative, similar charging points will be installed at other sites, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati said.

As per plan, up to four charging stations for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers will be installed at each site. The EESL, which will be responsible for installation, maintenance and operation of the charging points, will pay a fixed monthly fee to the SDMC. The company will also be allowed advertisement and branding rights on a revenue-sharing basis. The project will generate about ₹1 crore per annum from the project, as per estimates.