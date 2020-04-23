18 new containment zones declared in Gurugram after fresh virus cases

In view of growing number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram, the local administration on Thursday declared 18 more containment zones in the district taking the total number to 24.
It includes 10 in Gurugram block.
In late evening orders, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri announced containment of 18 more places across the district after new cases were reported in these areas.
As per the orders, there are 10 containment zones in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna and three in Pataudi.
A total of 47 people have tested positive in Gurugram district so far, and 35 of them have recovered. Only twelve cases are active.
As many as 3,953 samples have been taken so far. The results for 116 are awaited.
