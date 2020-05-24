18 in the lockdown

On March 23, Mehek Gulati was disappointed, even as India was scrambling to stock up on rations. The next day she would turn 18, and the countrywide lockdown was to kick in at midnight. She had planned to spend time meeting friends and family, but she knew that she couldn’t meet her nana and nani (maternal grandparents) because social distancing was already in place.

Unfortunately for her, the focus shifted from celebration to panic: “It suddenly hit that we were in the middle of a pandemic.” So instead of being with friends, or having her large family surround her for dinner – before the pandemic she was sure both would be separate affairs, because “teenagers and adults don’t gel together” – she spent her day at home. “Let’s say my 18th birthday was domestic. My mother made rajma-chawal and I baked a cake.” Nothing was ordered into the family’s Mansarovar Garden residence, and people wished her on audio and video calls.

Party pooper

As the lockdown wore on, Ms. Gulati’s enthusiasm for party waned. “Celebration seems like such a different thought,” she says, adding that “it may be a celebration of just being able to meet my friends, or of the lockdown ending”.

The just-born adult, whose father is a businessman and mother a home-maker, is now in the final leg of board exams. She talks of how she is envious of people who are not active on social media: “They get to choose when they consume news, otherwise there’s news coming at you all the time. You may wake up normal and suddenly you’re hit by a deluge of horrible images that you are not ready for.”

Watching the news unfold has made Pali Pranjal grateful. Having moved out of a Noida hostel to head back home to Nagpur before the lockdown, she says the problem created for migrant workers “occupies a lot of mindspace”. She also has college mates from Kashmir who couldn’t access online classes because the Internet speed was not adequate there. “But my life has been very comfortable. Yes, my mobility is restricted, but when I compare it on a broader scale, my life hasn’t been impacted,” she says.

For her birthday, on May 25, she’d planned to spend time in a forest, birdwatching and camping. She’d also thought of heading out on a trekking trip to the hills once she returned to Delhi. Instead, she’ll stay at home and have a friend over. “There is this sudden realisation that I have so much; I have become more thankful.”

Rakesh Kumar came to Delhi when he was in Class 8, from Samastipur, Bihar, five years ago. His birthday, on April 26, wasn’t much of a change from regular life. “We don’t really celebrate birthdays,” he says. When the lockdown was announced and everyone began stocking up on food, he felt, “hum aise karenge to gareebon ko aur dikkat hogi [If we do this, the poor will have greater difficulty].” Mr. Kumar, who studies in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar, goes online for classes on Zoom or on Aspiration.ai. His father works in GTB Hospital as a lift operator and his brother works there too, so the focus was not on turning into an adult.

Neither was it for Abhisumat Pattnaik, for whom all it meant was a large party he had planned to throw after his board and entrance exams were over. Turning 18 wasn’t such a big deal because he considered himself an adult long ago, though he’s unsure at what point he began to feel this way. “I’ve seen adults around me and I don’t see any difference. Many of my friends have become adults, and I don’t think anything changes.” He says he’s not one to introspect — if he’d changed during the lockdown, “someone would have told me”.

Future tense?

Mr. Pattnaik, who lives with his family in the Asian Games Village, is merely annoyed that his plans have been put on hold, and is continuing to study for his IIT entrance exams, while Ms. Gulati is more keen than ever on studying psychology. The pandemic and lockdown have only strengthened her resolve, though she feels she may not have access to internship this year.

Anxiety and panic attacks are words the generation has encountered at close quarters and Ms. Gulati and her seniors, who are studying psychology, discuss the issues. She knows that when someone is going through a tough time, it’s the simple gestures like a pat on the back that help. “We are anyway emotionally stuck, and there was so much stress [initially] and nobody knew how to get it out of the system, so something small would just make them snap.”

She also realises that chores sometimes follow gender bias, and that men who work will ask their children to help their mothers, but never budge themselves, something she hopes to change with rotational and habitual chores to ensure that the burden of household work doesn’t fall on one person. The lockdown has led to another thought: “It slapped me in the face that your friends and family will always be there, but you don’t need them around all the time.”

Self-reliance is a theme that Mr. Kumar echoes, because he believes we are dependent on other countries like China for goods – perhaps taking a cue from the Prime Minister’s most recent speech. “Unnati ke liya hame atmanirbhar banna zaroori hai. Hame aage ke liya taiyyar rehna chahiye (For progress we need to be self-reliant. We must be ready for the future),” he says, though unsure of what the future holds. He would like to either do an MBA or sit for the UPSC exam to enter the IAS cadre, but also says the next two years are going to be difficult, in terms of studying.

In a very different segment of society is Suveer Sawhney, who lives in Sultanpur, turned 18 on May 10, and has applied to colleges in the U.S. He says he’ll probably take a gap year or wait until a vaccine is available, because universities abroad are open to blocking a seat for the following year. He likes both business and psychology, but will probably choose the latter: “It teaches you about brain and behaviour, how fear enters the mind, how people can put thoughts into your head and make you feel about different aspects of the virus,” he says.

Some acknowledge that their fathers are sometimes unsettled at home. But Tanvi Mahajan, who lives in Hauz Khas, says it was her father, a marketing professional, who baked her a carrot cake for her birthday on March 31. She’s relieved that she’s got into Christ University even before the board exams are over, but she wishes she could have attended to paperwork: getting a learner’s driving licence, and updating her Aadhaar card and passport.

For her, the lockdown has meant some cooking, nights of being on the Houseparty app or playing Ludo online. “But there’s only so much you can do on social media. After that you have to spend time with family and it’s not that bad really,” she says, laughing. “I think we’re going to be closer in the future.”