₹1.8-cr. project to naturally treat wastewater

A pilot project to naturally treat 10 lakh litres of wastewater per day will be commissioned in October, said officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The treated water will be supplied to a two-acre dry waterbody — 1.2 km from the project — and will help recharge the groundwater, added officials.

The ₹1.85-crore Irrigation and Flood Control Department project in Ghoga village, north Delhi, treats the polluted water by first passing it through a settlement chamber and then through chambers of plants and rocks. “We have conducted test runs of the project and it is working well. We are now waiting to instal a sand carbon filter,” said an official privy to the development.

The official added that they have also tested a pipeline between the project and the waterbody.

The water is cleaned mainly by bacteria present in the roots of the plants.

The process

The water from the Ghoga drain first goes into a “sedimentation-cum-biodigestor tank”, where heavy suspended solids settle as the wastewater flows through criss-cross dividers in the tank. The water then passes through one of the four chambers of wetlands, which have plants and rocks.

“The bacteria present in the roots of the plant [Canna indica] breaks down the chemicals and heavy metals in the water. Then due to anaerobic and aerobic reactions, the pollutants are digested,” the official said, adding: “In the test runs, the blackish water turned clean as it passed through the system.” “The Biological Oxygen Demand [BOD] level is also radically reduced from 330 PPM to 40 PPM,” the official added.

Water shortage

The city faces a water shortage with requirement of about 1,120 million gallons per day and average production of about 930 MGD, according to the Delhi Jal Board. Polluted water cannot recharge groundwater as percolation into the ground is less due to sludge and waste present in it. Recharging the groundwater will help raise the water table and reduce the water crisis.

The department also has a separate plan to rejuvenate 95 waterbodies across the city.