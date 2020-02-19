Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum introduced by the Delhi government and asked Directorate of Education (DoE) officials to engage 17,000 entrepreneurs for classroom interactions.

Last year, 4,000 entrepreneurs had interacted with 3,10,309 students, Mr. Sisodia said.

“We need to create a pool of 17,000 entrepreneurs. There is the need to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset amongst our students in which the live interactions with entrepreneurs play a very important part. Our entrepreneurs’ recollection of their journey will help the students learn from real-life experiences,” he said, adding that the government has planned to give ₹1,000 as seed money to the Class XI and Class XII to enable them to ‘think-out-of-the box’ and take on a solution-centric approach.

“It is our attempt to let students gain hands-on experience about the entrepreneur’s life, their everyday challenges and achievements. We are also looking to involve parents through Parent-Teacher Meetings where our teachers will help them understand the curriculum. At the end, it’s the parents who would be encouraging their wards to take active participation in the programme,” Mr. Sisodia said.