17-year-old stabbed to death by neighbours over dispute between two families

July 28, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in the wee hours of Thursday by two of his neighbours over an ongoing dispute between the two families in outer north Delhi’s Narela, the police said.

According to the police, Deepak, 22, and his 17-year-old brother have been apprehended in connection with the murder. The victim has been identified as Rahul, all residents of Narela’s Swatantra Nagar.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that a PCR call was received at 2.14 a.m. regarding the incident. When a team reached the spot, Rahul was found lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

The DCP said, “Both are neighbours and stay on one floor above the other. They were embroiled in a dispute for over a year. Last night, as a quarrel intensified, the minor accused caught hold of Rahul while Deepak stabbed him with a knife, as revealed by the witnesses.”

He said that a case under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the weapon of offence has been seized.