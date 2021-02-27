17-year-old stabbed for speaking up for sister

NEW DELHI

27 February 2021 23:06 IST

The accused had passed lewd remarks

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by a few youths after he objected to them passing lewd remarks against his sister on Friday, the police said on Saturday. A case has been registered.

A senior police officer said that they received a call around 1 p.m. regarding the stabbing of a boy near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Kalkaji and that he was being taken to AIIMS.

The police said that the eyewitness, his 18-year-old sister and a Class 12 student, told them that they were both walking back home after school. “She said that three boys followed her and passed lewd remarks. When the brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him on the left side of the abdomen and fled the spot,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 354D (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (intend to insult modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) has been registered at Kalkaji police station.

The police said that the complainant told them that the boys had been troubling her for the last two days.

Panel seeks report

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed action report on the matter.

The women’s panel also sought a copy of the complaint made by the woman pertaining to stalking and eve-teasing. The Delhi Police was asked to respond to the queries by March 3.