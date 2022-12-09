17% of MCD councillors face criminal cases: ADR report

December 09, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

At least 17 per cent of the newly elected councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have declared criminal cases against them while another 8 per cent face “serious” cases, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms report. In 2017, 10 per cent of the 266 councillors for whom data was available had declared criminal cases and another 5 per cent faced serious cases, the report said. That year, 270 wards of the then three municipal corporations had gone to the polls. Following delimitation earlier this year, the number of wards in the MCD came down to 250. The Association for Democratic Reforms and Delhi Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 248 winning candidates in the MCD elections. Data on two winning candidates could not be analysed due to the unavailability of clear and complete affidavits with the State Election Commission, Delhi. The report said three winning candidates declared cases of crimes against women, including assault or using criminal force and subjecting a woman to cruelty.

