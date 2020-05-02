17 new cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Gautam Budhha Nagar on Friday, an official release said.
With this, the total number of cases in the district has touched 155. Of this, 90 infected persons have recovered. “Out of 333 sample reports received on Friday, 17 have been found positive,” said Sunil Dohre, District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
The maximum number of positive cases have been reported from Noida Sector 8 where 10 new cases were reported, which included two 10-year-old children.
Dr. Dohre said that so far 3,618 samples had been tested and 697 persons were in institutional quarantine.
