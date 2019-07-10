₹17 lakh compensation to kin of accident victim

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹17 lakh to the family of a man who was killed after being hit by a car in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli in 2015.

Presiding Officer of the tribunal, Devender Kumar Jangala, directed the owner-cum-driver of the car to pay the compensation as the court declared as fake his claim that the vehicle was insured with HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company.

According to the complaint, the car, which was coming from the wrong side, hit the victim who was riding his motorcycle with a pillion rider on it. The eyewitness account by the pillion rider later proved crucial in establishing that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The tribunal passed the compensation order ex-parte as the car owner preferred not to oppose the claim petition.

Since the petitioners could not produce any paper in support of their claim that the victim was earning ₹25,000 per month when he met with the accident, the tribunal fixed his monthly income at ₹8,632, equal to the minimum wage of an unskilled worker at the time of the accident.