Delhi

17 held for duping 2,000 foreigners

Seventeen people have been arrested for allegedly cheating foreign nationals by running a fake call centre, the police said on Friday.

A total of 2,268 people were duped between October 11, 2019, to November 5, 2020, of over ₹8 crore (USD 1,081,365) by the accused.

The police received a complaint stating that an illegal international call centre was being operated from Rajouri Garden and people residing in foreign countries are being cheated in the name of providing technical support by Microsoft Inc, a senior officer said.

“A raid was conducted and the accused were found operating a fake call centre,” said DCP (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy. At the time of the raid, the accused were trying to dupe a female doctor residing in the U.S. Dilavari is the main accused and has been operating the fake call centre for the last three years.

