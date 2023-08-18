HamberMenu
17 faculty members left AUD due to bad work conditions: teachers; varsity issues denial

August 18, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The teachers highlighted the ‘dilapidated, unsanitary, and unsafe infrastructure’ of the campus.

The teachers highlighted the ‘dilapidated, unsanitary, and unsafe infrastructure’ of the campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

Ambedkar University of Delhi (AUD) teachers on Thursday released a memorandum stating that at least 17 faculty members have resigned from the university since 2020 due to the “stress resulting from worsening work conditions”.

The administration issued a rebuttal, saying none of the resignations tendered by the faculty members mentioned the issues highlighted in the memorandum.

In its memorandum, the Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA) said the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), a policy laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the promotion of teachers, is being done through “arbitrary enforcement of regulations”.

“A deplorable trend towards rewarding select faculty for research while denying a fair chance to others is emerging,” it said, while also highlighting the “dilapidated, unsanitary, and unsafe infrastructure” of AUD’s campuses.

In its response, the administration said CAS has been implemented regularly since 2019 and that 36 faculty members have been promoted through it.

It added that there are discrepancies in the UGC’s eligibility guidelines for CAS and that such cases are under review.

