17 cases of theft solved with arrest of two men

With the arrest of two men who used to steal two-wheelers, the police on Saturday claimed to have solved 17 cases of theft in the Capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the accused have been identified as Wasim (23) and Sudhanshu (21), both residents of Mandawali.

The police said that to curb incidents of snatching and theft in Mandawali, a drive was being conducted by a team to identify and catch the culprits. On Thursday, around 9.30 p.m., the team was in Railway Colony when a man was spotted coming from near the railway underpass on a scooty. “On seeing the police, he tried to flee but in vain. He was asked to produce the papers of his vehicle but could not give a satisfactory reply,” Mr. Singh said, adding that the accused was identified as Wasim who was later found to be involved in 31 cases.

During interrogation, he admitted to have stolen the scooty from Railway Colony along with his accomplice Sudhanshu who was arrested on Friday. Four more stolen two-wheelers were recovered at their instance, the police said.

“They used to do necessary modifications on the stolen vehicles so that they did not require any key to start the vehicles. They used to hide the stolen vehicles in the locality to sell them later,” Mr. Singh also said.