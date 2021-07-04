1.62 lakh challans issued for COVID violations

NEW DELHI

04 July 2021 00:21 IST

The Delhi police issued over 1.62 lakh challans in the national capital from April 19 to July 2 for various COVID-19 related violations, as per official data shared by Additional Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal.

Of them, 1.37 lakh challans were issued for not wearing a mask, 22,874 for violation of social distancing norms, 1,552 for holding large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 156 for consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha, tobacco etc., the data cited.

With a dip in COVID-19 cases, the government had announced relaxations last month. All standalone and neighbourhood shops were allowed to function, including liquor vends. In the next unlock phase, the government also allowed weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres with 50% capacity.

However, according to a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited.