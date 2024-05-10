162 candidates in contention for Capital’s seven LS seats

As many as 162 candidates have been left in the fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital, with the maximum 28 contesting from North East Delhi constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, 238 candidates were left in contention following the scrutiny of papers of May 7, when the candidature of 27 candidates was rejected for want of documents and other shortcomings.

As many as 76 candidates withdrew their nomination by Thursday, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-most 26 candidates are contesting from North West Delhi, followed by 25 in Chandni Chowk, 24 in West Delhi, 22 in South Delhi, 20 in East Delhi, and 17 in New Delhi.

The polling in Delhi is scheduled for May 25 in sixth phase of the general election.

The BJP will be looking to retain all seven seats in the Capital against the INDIA bloc partners, the Congress and the Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the last two general elections, the BJP had won all seats while AAP and the Congress drew a blank. This time, both AAP and the Congress have entered into a seat-sharing pact, contesting on four and three seats, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.