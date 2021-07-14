160 oxygen plants being set up in Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday reviewed the status and progress of work related to the installation of PSA oxygen plants in Delhi where he reiterated that the Capital should not face the same situation as that during the second wave of COVID-19 infection.

According to sources present at the meeting, the Delhi Chief Secretary and other senior government officials were present where Mr. Baijal was informed that a total number of 160 PSA plants with a capacity of 148.11 MT were being installed in various government and private hospitals in the city.

The L-G, according to a source, inquired if this figure of 160 plants was normative or was based on demand or limited by supply constraints and was informed that the figure was based on requirements of around 150 MT posed by hospitals.

While 66 plants, including 17 under the PM CARES Fund were being set up Delhi government hospitals, 10 were being installed in Central government and 84 in private hospitals, a source said the L-G was informed.

Of these, Mr. Baijal was told, 36 at Delhi government hospitals had been commissioned while 27 were expected to be commissioned by August 31. In relation to the remaining three, where plants were expected to arrive by September 30, commissioning would be completed by October 15.

The L-G, according to the source, was also informed that at Central government hospitals, six of 10 had already been commissioned and the remaining four were to be commissioned by August 15.

Amongst private hospitals, Mr. Baijal was informed, 37 of 84 plants had been commissioned while work was in progress on the remaining 47.

Timeline necessary

Even as the work on plants in government hospitals was being closely monitored and executed, it was felt that a fixed timeline was necessary to be obtained from the private hospitals also and be monitored by the government so as to ensure that plants are installed and made operational in time and before any eventuality, the source said.

“The L-G also stressed upon monitoring and completion of preparatory works in cases where final commissioning was dependent upon arrival of plants and instructed that critical dates and timelines committed by hospitals are monitored and met. He said he would again review the status accordingly,” a source said.

“While appreciating the efforts being undertaken, he reiterated that the situation faced during the last wave should not be repeated,” the source stated.