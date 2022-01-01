16-year-old apprehended for snatching

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended with the help of a youth, whose phone the minor had snatched in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, police said on Friday.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said they received information regarding the snatching of a phone on December 29 night. A while later, when police were patrolling the area, they spotted a youth chasing two persons on a two-wheeler. Subsequently, with the help of the youth, one of the two riders – a minor – was held.

The youth told police that he is a UPSC aspirant and his phone was snatched by the two accused after which he immediately went home, picked up his scooty and started chasing the accused. Teams are looking for the other accused, police said, adding that both phones – including one of the caller and the youth – have been recovered.