1.6 lakh applications for ₹5,000 aid

The Delhi government has received 1,60,000 applications for one-time assistance of ₹5,000 from para-transit vehicle drivers and the process of disbursing the amount is under way, the Delhi government said in a statement.
Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 people have suffered losses and assistance has been provided so far to 23,000 autorickshaw, e-rickshaw, gramin seva drivers and the verification of 20,000 forms is being processed, the government said in a statement.
The process of the disbursal of this amount, the statement said, involves verification and checking of the bank account details linked to an Aadhaar card. Drivers holding Public Service Badges and valid driving licence of para-transit vehicles are eligible for the scheme in the wake of passenger transport services in Delhi having been stopped to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
