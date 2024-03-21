16-km long green corridor created for transfer of organ

March 21, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police created a 16-kilometre green corridor on Wednesday between the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a liver arrived from Chandigarh, and a hospital in Dwarka.

On Tuesday, around 1.30 p.m., the organ was taken from the IGI Airport to Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka through the corridor in 18 minutes, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the police deployed nearly 35 traffic personnel to ensure the smooth and fast movement of the ambulance carrying the organ.

According to the police, the hospital had told them that since the organ would require delicate handling, it would be transported in a sealed box. The hospital had requested the police to ensure that the organ was not exposed to X-rays.

A police added that they have provided eight green corridors so far this year and 24 such passages last year.