GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16-km long green corridor created for transfer of organ

March 21, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Traffic Police created a 16-kilometre green corridor on Wednesday between the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a liver arrived from Chandigarh, and a hospital in Dwarka.

On Tuesday, around 1.30 p.m., the organ was taken from the IGI Airport to Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka through the corridor in 18 minutes, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the police deployed nearly 35 traffic personnel to ensure the smooth and fast movement of the ambulance carrying the organ.

According to the police, the hospital had told them that since the organ would require delicate handling, it would be transported in a sealed box. The hospital had requested the police to ensure that the organ was not exposed to X-rays.

A police added that they have provided eight green corridors so far this year and 24 such passages last year.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.