16% increase in Class X compartment pass percentage: Delhi government

This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies. It is a momentous occasion for all and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds, Mr. Sisoida said. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi government on Sunday said there has been an increase of 16.02% in the pass percentage of CBSE Class X compartment examination. The overall pass percentage in Class X compartment examination increased from 81.27% to 97.29% and for Class XII, it increased from 96.29% to 98.21%.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that due to the pandemic, over the last two years, students’ mental and emotional well-being were adversely affected.

“Thanks to the hard work, planning and support of our teachers, more than 33,000 Class 10th and 12th students from our schools have succeeded in overcoming the challenge of compartment exams. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies. It is a momentous occasion for all and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds are,” Mr. Sisoida said.