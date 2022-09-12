Delhi

16% increase in Class X compartment pass percentage: Delhi government

This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies. It is a momentous occasion for all and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds, Mr. Sisoida said.

This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies. It is a momentous occasion for all and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds, Mr. Sisoida said. | Photo Credit: -

:

The Delhi government on Sunday said there has been an increase of 16.02% in the pass percentage of CBSE Class X compartment examination. The overall pass percentage in Class X compartment examination increased from 81.27% to 97.29% and for Class XII, it increased from 96.29% to 98.21%.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that due to the pandemic, over the last two years, students’ mental and emotional well-being were adversely affected.

“Thanks to the hard work, planning and support of our teachers, more than 33,000 Class 10th and 12th students from our schools have succeeded in overcoming the challenge of compartment exams. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies. It is a momentous occasion for all and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds are,” Mr. Sisoida said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
education
school
executive (government)
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 1:48:06 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/16-increase-in-class-x-compartment-pass-percentage-delhi-government/article65879607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY