16 disability rights advocates honoured for fostering inclusive workforce

December 10, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

As many as 16 persons were felicitated here on Saturday for their contributions to fostering diversity and inclusivity for integration of disabled individuals into the mainstream workforce.

The 24th edition of the NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards was organised to honour those who have promoted equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs)..

Arman Ali, executive director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), said, “The Helen Keller awards celebrate indomitable will, passion, and resilience. The outcomes of our persistent efforts are gratifying. Yet, we know we have miles to go completely integrate disability into the mainstream world.”

The people who were awarded for their contributions included Rajalakshmi S.J. At 21, she suffered a serious spinal cord injury after a road accident, forcing her to be bound to a wheelchair.

However, that did not stop her from studying dentistry and winning pageants like Miss India Wheelchair 2014 and Miss World Wheelchair 2017, and advocating for the rights of the disabled across field such as psychology, fashion, and vedic yoga.

An associate professor at Government Dental College and Research Institute, chairperson of SH Foundation Trust, and a gold medallist dentist — Dr. Rajalakshmi has accomplished a lot across many spheres of life.

Another awardee was Ummer Farook, founder and chairman of the Lakshadweep Differently Abled Welfare Association (LDWA), who has played a vital role in shaping policies for the differently abled.

Mr. Farook started the LDWA in 2011 to champion the rights of PwDs. As its chairman, he unified the members of the community to collaborate with the Union Territory administration, channelise benefits and establish awareness programmes and disability certificate camps, and daycare centres.

He then began Chakkara, a centre for care and rehabilitation of the disabled, in 2020 in Androth, a native island of Lakshdweep.

Clinincal psychologist and legal adviser Vaibhav Bhandari, who is also the founder of Swavlamban Foundation, was recognised for his work as well. His contributions extend to policy reforms, such as promoting wheelchair accessibility in Rajasthan governmental institutions and amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act for improved mobility on State transport buses.

Dr. Bhandari, who hails from Pali in Rajasthan, also advocates for individuals with disabilities and rare diseases.

“Awards make us feel recognised in the industry. They shows us that we are on the right track. But on the ground, the situation is very different. The challenges are the people who have to be taught everything abalout disability,” Dr. Bhandari said.

He added that most people are unaware of the different visible and invisible disabilities that others have. “It should be included in the school curriculum, so that people are more aware and can provide safe spaces to PwDs,” Dr. Bhandari said.

