1.5K policemen tested positive in April so far

NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 00:32 IST

Around 1,500 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for the virus during the second wave in April this year, said officials.

On Friday, 29-year-old Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, Ankit Chaudhary, died due to COVID in Ghaziabad. He had tested positive on April 15.

A senior officer said more than 8,000 personnel of the force have been exposed to the virus. Out of them, around 7,000 have recovered and the rest are undergoing treatment. All the policemen have been vaccinated as per the protocol for front-line workers. The Delhi Police lost 45 personnel so far due to the virus that include four deaths in April, they said.

The police have been continuously arranging oxygen cylinders for hospitals and also for some patients, who are in home isolation. On Wednesday, the police said it has set up three COVID care centres in the city for its personnel and their family members.

City police chief S.N. Shrivastava had said the facilities are being set up at Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka.